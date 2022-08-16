PREMIERE: Danika Embraces Moving On With ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

Naarm-based songwriter Danika has returned with the new single, ‘Coolshit Bullshit’, a slow-burning ode to realising one’s self-worth, letting go, and moving on. Set for release on Thursday, 18th August via Endless Recordings, Music Feeds is premiering the song and its nostalgic music video today.

Recorded with longtime collaborator and Grammy-nominated producer Nick Herrera (Hiatus Kaiyote, Jaala), ‘Coolshit Bullshit’ is Danika’s first release since 2021’s When Love Comes EP.

Danika – ‘Coolshit Bullshit’

Over tender acoustic instrumentation, Danika delivers a heartfelt farewell to her past on ‘Coolshit Bullshit’. The arrangement ramps up as the artist gathers the confidence to realise and obtain what she deserves.

As Danika explained in a statement shared with Music Feeds, the track is melancholic yet hopeful, as it ruminates on boundaries and the nature of letting go. “It’s kinda like a helium balloon floating away on its lonesome,” she said. “This song is a little bit sad, and lonely, but with a really fun soundtrack.

“It’s about finally recognising and expressing your needs, and eventually leaving a situation that made you feel small and undervalued. Leaving the things you know can be very sad and lonely, even if it’s better for you, it’s far from easy.”

Danika directed the music video for ‘Coolshit Bullshit’, which encapsulates different times in the artist’s life. Utilising raw, nostalgic, and often visceral footage, it serves as a reminder of the thoughts and feelings that have been stored away over time, highlighting the unpredictable and memory-driven experience of letting go of the past and moving on.

