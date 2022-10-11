Between You And Me Lead Stay Gold’s October Birthday Celebrations

Beloved Melbourne music venue Stay Gold is celebrating its fourth birthday this month. And to make sure it’s a memorable one, the venue has grouped together a strong lineup of artists to make it happen.

The birthday shows kick off this week (Thursday 13th October), with Melbourne punks Between You And Me headlining, joined by Terra and Silk Village.

Between You And Me – ‘Go To Hell’ (feat. Yours Truly)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Continuing on through into the weekend, Stay Gold will be hosting live performances by The Getaway Plan, Alt., and The Last Martyr. New Zealand’s Daily J will be on board to headline the big Saturday night party, while Luca Brasi’s Tyler Richardson will helm Sunday afternoon at Stay Gold, joined by Bec Stevens, Eaglemont and The Smith And Western Jury.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now via Oztix, with full lineup details below.

Stay Gold 4th Birthday Live Shows

Thursday 13th October: Between You And Me, Terra, Silk Village

Between You And Me, Terra, Silk Village Friday 14th October: The Getaway Plan, Alt., The Last Martyr

The Getaway Plan, Alt., The Last Martyr Saturday 15th October: Daily J, The Mother Culture, Fancy Face

Daily J, The Mother Culture, Fancy Face Sunday 16th October: Tyler Richardson, Bec Stevens, Eaglemont, The Smith And Western Jury

Further Reading

Between You & Me Take Us Track By Track Through Their New Album ‘Armageddon’

Between You & Me Announce 2022 Australian Tour

UNIFY Forever 2022 Lineup Expands With A Stories Reunion, Drown This City And More