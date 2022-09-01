Björk Shares More Details And Artwork For New Album, Fossora

Björk is set to release her new album Fossora, this month (September 30th). The record is the singer’s first studio album in five years, following on from 2017’s Utopia. With the news of Fossora landing this week, and now news of a new single in the pipeline as well as a podcast, Björk has her fans more than hyped.

Fossora is an album that Björk has indicated as being inspired by the pandemic, though not completely defined by the experience. Taking to Instagram to share the record’s gorgeous cover art, Björk provided an insight into the making of Fossora – a made up word Björk says means “she who digs (into the ground)”.

Björk announces new album Fossora

The fungal-themed cover work was shot by Vidar Logi, under creative direction from Björk herself and James Merry.

Sonically, Björk says Fossora is about “bass, heavy bottom-end”, noting “we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub” featured throughout. Where Utopia was “all island in the clouds element air and no bass”, it seems that Fossora is about to march very much to the beat of its own drum.

The album’s first single is ‘Atopos’ and is ‘coming soon’, according to Björk’s Instagram. More immediately though, fans can get around the launch of Björk’s podcast, called Björk: Sonic Symbolism. Three episodes make up the series, documenting ‘Debut’, ‘Post’ and ‘Homogenic’, with the first installment arriving ahead of the weekend.