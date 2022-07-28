Blink-182 Are About To Make An Announcement Involving Tom DeLonge

The internet is abuzz with speculation that Blink-182‘s prodigal son may be about to return to the Dude Ranch.

Both the pop-punk pioneers and their estranged guitarist, Tom DeLonge, have shared the same teaser on their respective Instagram accounts, pointing to an imminent announcement celebrating 30 years of Blink-182…

“Just 3 nude dudes…”

The post involves bobblehead brand Funko, and features a silhouette image of Funko versions of Mark, Tom and Travis circa the What’s My Age Again era (i.e. rocking out with their, uh, you-know-whats out), alongside the text “Celebrate 30 years of blink-182” and the date of 9am August 1st, 2022.

While the post may merely be referring to the release of collectors’ edition bobbleheads of the iconic Blink trio, the fact that Tom himself shared it on Insta has fuelled rumours that he might finally be about to reunite with his former bandmates…

The fact that ring-in guitarist Matt Skiba recently cast doubt on his own status within the band hasn’t helped matters.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Skiba wrote on his Instagram account earlier this month, replying to a fan’s comment asking if he was still a part of the band. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time [with Blink-182],” he added. “We shall see”.

He joined blink-182 in 2015 following the DeLonge’s departure, first filling in for a handful of shows and later becoming a permanent member. Blink-182 have released two albums since Skiba joined the band: 2016’s California and Nine in 2019.

blink-182 – ‘What’s My Age Again?’

Last year, in an interview with GQ, Blink’s co-founder Mark Hoppus indicated he wasn’t closed off to the idea of reuniting . “We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he said. “I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

Earlier in 2021, DeLonge had discussed how the pair began rebuilding their friendship as Hoppus battled with cancer (he announced he was in remission in late September). “The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce,” DeLonge said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe

“Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about.”

We’ll bring you more news as it develops!

