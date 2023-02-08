Camp Cope Announce They Are Breaking Up

Aussie punk trio Camp Cope have sadly decided to hang up their guitars, calling it quits after eight years of rebellious tunes and big achievements.

But before they bid us farewell, they’ll be playing one final hometown show in Naarm/Melbourne.

Camp Cope – ‘Running With The Hurricane’

The band were announced earlier today on the lineup for the Brunswick Music Festival, where they’ll be headlining the Estonian House on Saturday, 11th March atop a bill featuring Malyangapa, Barkindji rap queen Barkaa.

“Can’t think of a more fitting farewell,” Camp Cope wrote on Instagram, adding “This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show”.

According to the ABC, the show will form Camp Cope’s final ever gig in their hometown, but not their final ever show.

The same post was also shared on the band’s Insta story, along with the caption “RIP CAMP COPE 2016-2023″.

While over on Twitter, drummer Sarah Thompson said there was “obv more to come,” regarding the band’s decision to split.

“But for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin,” she wrote. “the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x”

Elsewhere, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich called out critics who’d suggested the split had something to do with her becoming a mum.

“People asking if we’re breaking up because i’m a mum now are really exposing themselves tbh,” she tweeted.

Camp Cope released their last album Running With the Hurricane in March of 2022. It was recently shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, with the winner set to be announced next month.

While the LP’s title track and the band’s triple j Like A Version performance of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ were both voted into the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022.

RIP Camp Cope.

