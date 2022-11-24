Dr. Feelgood Guitarist & ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Wilko Johnson Dies At 75

Wilko Johnson, the British musician who played guitar for the band Dr. Feelgood and also portrayed Game Of Thrones villain Ser Ilyn Payne on the silver screen has sadly died at the age of 75.

The sad news was confirmed today via the artist’s social media channels.

WATCH: DR. FEELGOOD LIVE 1975 TV SHOW – FULL CONCERT – FEAT. WILKO JOHNSON

“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” the post reads.

“He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Johnson rose to fame in the 1970’s as the guitarist of the rock band Dr. Feelgood and played on three of their studio albums, as well as a 1976 live album dubbed Stupidity, which went on to top the UK album charts.

These days he’s better known as Sir Illyn Payne in Game Of Thrones, Cersei Lannister’s tongue-less henchman who infamously decapitated Ned Stark in season one.

RIP.

Further Reading

Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Covers Train’s ‘Drops Of Jupiter’

Australia Is In Line To Host Premiere Of Game Of Thrones Stage Production

Daenerys Torching Kings Landing To The Tune Of Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ Is Epic As Hell