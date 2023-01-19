Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great Lead Lineup at Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest

Dylan Alcott‘s celebrated Ability Fest is returning this March with a beefy local lineup topped by Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great, Alex Lahey and loads more of your faves.

The fully accessible 18+ event will take place on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at Naarm/Melbourne’s Birrarung Marr, an urban space embracing civic life and community involvement, with sweeping city skyline views and lush greenery.

Sampa The Great – ‘Let Me Be Great’ ft. Angélique Kidjo

Other big names on the lineup include Meg Mac, BROODS, SHOUSE, DZ Deathrays, Telenova and more.

While there’ll be plenty of other artists upping the BPM over on the Dance Stage including Mashd N Kutcher, PARIS, dameeeela, Linda Marigliano, Tyson O’Brien, Juno Mamba, Latifa Tee, Mulalo and Tiff Cornish.

Ability Fest was created by by 2022 Australian Of The Year Dylan Alcott in conjunction with Untitled Group, and is Australia’s first all-accessible music festival.

To date, the not-for-profit event has raised just shy of $500,000 for the Dylan Alcott Foundation, helping young Australians living with a disability to fulfil their potential.

“I’m so proud to see the path Ability Fest has already paved for inclusive events across the country,” Alcott said in a press statement.

“First and foremost, our main priority is to create a kick-ass festival that happens to be accessible. And that’s something I think we’ve achieved since launching in 2018.”

You can peep the full lineup and ticketing details for Ability Fest 2023 below.

ABILITY FEST 2023 Dates & Venues

Saturday, 25th March 2023 – Birrarung Marr, Melbourne VIC (18)+

Pre-Sale Ticket registration closes at 4pm AEST on 23rd January, with tickets on sale from 6pm AEDT on 23rd January.

General Tickets on sale at 12pm AEST on 24th January via Ability Fest

ABILITY FEST 2023 Lineup (in alphabetical order)

ALEX LAHEY

ALTER BOY

BROODS

DAINE

DAMEEEELA

DJ COOPER SMITH

DZ DEATHRAYS

HILLTOP HOODS

JUNO MAMBA

LATIFA TEE

LINDA MARIGLIANO

MASHD N KUTCHER

MEG MAC

MULALO

PARIS

SAMPA THE GREAT

SHOUSE

TELENOVA

THE JOURNEY

TIFF CORNISH

TYSON O’BRIEN

YO! MAFIA

