Illy has released ‘Like You’, his first single of 2022. The new release marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Melbourne rapper’s career, having parted ways with Sony Music Australia and returned to his former home, Warner.

Illy, aka Al Murray, co-wrote ‘Like You’ with Johnny Took of DMA’S, Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles and Adam Hyde, and electronic producer Black Summer. Regular Peking Duk collaborator Staylz Fuego produced the song. Illy and Fuego previously worked together on 2021’s ‘No Feelings’ featuring Carla Wehbe.

Illy – ‘Like You’

“I wanted to kick off the new era with a bang and ‘Like You’ was the perfect fit for that,” Illy said in a statement. “Working with some of my favourite Australian artists and producers made the process a lot of fun and something to be excited about. This really shines through in the track. I’ve listened to this song 1000 times and still, I love this song.”

‘Like You’ is out via Warner Music Australia, the label that released Illy’s 2013 album Cinematic and 2016’s Two Degrees. It’s Illy’s first release since his sixth album, The Space Between, which came out in January 2021.

Warner President Dan Rosen expressed his delight at Illy’s return to the label. “I know I can speak on behalf of everyone in the Warner Music Australia team when I say we cannot wait to work with Illy on the next exciting chapter of his career,” Rosen said in a statement.

Melbourne-based production company Welcome The Machines directed the ‘Like You’ music video, based on a concept from Illy. Welcome the Machines’ previous clients include Mia Rodriguez, E^ST and Peach PRC.

