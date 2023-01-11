Julia Jacklin Revealed as Secret Headliner for OK Motels Charlton

Julia Jacklin has been revealed as the secret headliner for next month’s OK Motels throwdown in Charlton, Victoria.

The singer will join acts such as Party Dozen, CIVIC, Frente, ENOLA, and the perfectly named Queef Urban in the regional town for the boutique festival in mid-February.

Julia Jacklin: ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’

Jacklin is coming off the back of the release of PRE-PLEASURE, her acclaimed third record that followed up Crushing and Don’t Let The Kids Win. Featuring singles ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ and ‘I Was Neon’, it was named as one of the best Australian albums of the year by Music Feeds. She’ll soon head out on the PRE-PLEASURE headline tour, kicking things off in Sydney in late February and playing dates in Brisbane and Melbourne – see all the details over here.

Conceived as a small ‘dinner and show’ type event back in 2017, OK Motels Charlton has become a unique event on the music calendar – featuring pool parties and Love Songs & Dedications and Devonshire tea and barefoot bowls sessions hosted by the Country Women’s Association.

Check out the full line-up below; tickets are still available and will set you back around $150 for general admission.

Ok Charlton Lineup

Tickets available now via Oztix.

Friday, 17th January to Sunday, 19th January – Charlton, Victoria

Julia Jacklin

CIVIC

Party Dozen

Frente

Eaten By Dogs

Ali

ENOLA

Blend ft ‘The Weed’

Queef Urban

DJ Cliffhanger

Further Reading

Julia Jacklin Announces East Coast ‘Pre Pleasure’ Headline Shows

The Best Australian Albums of 2022

Julia Jacklin: ‘PRE PLEASURE’ Review – Her Rawest Work Yet