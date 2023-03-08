The Jungle Giants Return with First Single from Forthcoming Album, Announce National Tour

The Jungle Giants are back with their first new single since their 2021 album Love Signs: a woozy, electronic cut called ‘Trippin Up’. It’s the first preview of the band’s upcoming fifth studio album – details of which are currently under wraps.

“So pumped to be releasing ‘Trippin Up’,”frontman Sam Hales said in a statement. “It all began with a dive into some aspects of electronic drum production that were so fun to experiment with. Can’t wait to see that drop live baby.”

The Jungle Giants – ‘Trippin Up’

The Jungle Giants will kick off an Australian tour in May, playing shows in Hobart, Adelaide, Fremantle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, the God Coast, Sunshine Coast and Melbourne.

The band will be joined on the run by Sydney psych-rock outfit The Lazy Eyes as well as AROHA. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale next Friday, 17th March from 9am AEDT, with a pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday, 14th March from 9am.

Love Signs, the Jungle Giants’ fourth studio album, arrived back in July 2021. It featured the singles ‘Heavy Hearted’, ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’, ‘In Her Eyes’, ‘Treat You Right’ and ‘Love Signs’.

Along with playing loads of music festival, they’ve released a handful ofLove Signs remixes, including Bag Raiders‘ rework of the title track and Harvey Sutherland‘s spin on ‘Something Got Between Us’. Last year, Hales united with Hermitude on the duo’s Mirror Mountain track ‘When You Feel Like This’.

The Jungle Giants 2022 Australian Tour

Supported by The Lazy Eyes and AROHA

Friday, 19th May – Uni Bar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 20th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 27th May – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Thursday, 1st June – Uni Hall, Wollongong NSW

Friday, 2nd June – UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 3rd June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 9th June – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 10th June – Dreamworld, Gold Coast QLD

Sunday, 11th June – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast QLD

Friday, 23rd June – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Friday, 17th March from 9am AEDT.

