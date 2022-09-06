Justin Bieber Announces Break From Touring To Focus On Health

Justin Bieber has announced that he’s taking a break from touring currently in order to focus on his health. The news comes just months after the singer went public about his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused the postponement of numerous North American dates.

The recent announcement was made via Instagram, where Bieber took to his stories to explain that he had continued his current Justice world tour in July, returning to Europe for a handful of shows. “I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” Bieber explained. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

Justin Bieber has revealed he will be taking a break from touring to focus on his health:

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he continued. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need some time to rest and get better.”

The announcement comes just two months before Bieber was set to visit Australian shores for the first time since 2017. Plotting the shows back in November 2021, Bieber is currently scheduled to perform stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout November and December.

Currently, no statement has been made by Frontier Touring in regards to Bieber’s upcoming dates and whether they have been cancelled or simply postponed to a later date.

