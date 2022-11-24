King Princess Announces 2023 Australian Headline Tour Dates

King Princess is gonna be making the most of her Australian visit next year to support Florence + The Machine on her massive arena tour, announcing a couple of her own headlining shows on the side.

In addition to her four-date run with Flo in March of 2023, the American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform two headlining dates in Sydney and Melbourne.

WATCH: King Princess – ‘Change the Locks’ (Official Visualizer)

King Princess AKA Mikaela Straus will perform her own show at Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom on Saturday, 11th March, with her own Sydney show taking place on Wednesday, 15th March at the Metro Theatre under the banner of the Hold On Baby tour, in honour of her recently released second album.

“Australia [sic] I am playing two headlines shows between my dates with the gorgeous ghostly @florence,” the artist posted on Instagram. “Come party with me.”

You can peep all the details below.

King Princess 2023 Australian Headlining Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Wednesday, 30th November

Saturday, 11th March – Croxton Bandroom, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 15th March – Metro Theatre, Warrang/Sydney, NSW

Supporting Florence + The Machine

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 4th March – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 8th March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, 13th March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 17th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KP (@kingprincess69)

Further Reading

Florence + The Machine Announce 2023 Australian Tour

King Princess: ‘Hold On Baby’ Review – Shiny Pop Storytelling

King Princess Calls Out J.K. Rowling For Transphobic Comments