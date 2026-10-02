Laneway Festival 2027 Lineup: Fontaines D.C., Hayley Williams & More

Laneway Festival has unveiled its huge 2027 lineup, led by Fontaines D.C., Hayley Williams, Slayyyter, Kim Petras, Ninajirachi, MUNA, Rico Nasty and stacks more.

Returning for its 22nd year next February, the beloved festival will take over Sydney’s Centennial Park, Brisbane Showgrounds and Melbourne’s Flemington Park before hopping across the ditch to Auckland.

Laneway Festival 2027 Lineup

Leading the charge are Irish post-punk favourites Fontaines D.C., who’ll graduate to Laneway’s main stage following their previous appearance at the festival.

They’ll be joined by Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, who’ll bring her solo project to Australia for the first time.

Elsewhere, Slayyyter is making a speedy return down under for her Laneway debut, joining a particularly stacked contingent of pop names including Kim Petras, MUNA, Rachel Chinouriri and ADÉLA.

Electronic fans are similarly being fed, with Aussie producer Ninajirachi joined by HorsegiirL, Danny L Harle, Jane Remover, Daine, Rommulas and Tiffany Day.

Rico Nasty, DIIV, Automatic and Balu Brigada are also headed our way, alongside a sizeable crop of rising acts including Bleech 9:3, Florence Road and Gurriers.

There’s plenty of homegrown representation too, with Ecca Vandal, Public Figures, Swapmeet and Trials among the local names joining the festivities.

Unlike previous editions, Laneway won’t be visiting Adelaide or Perth in 2027. However, punters in both cities will still get some festival action courtesy of forthcoming sideshows from Fontaines D.C., Jane Remover and Tiffany Day, with further details yet to be announced.

Laneway Festival’s 2027 presale kicks off on Wednesday, 7th October, followed by general ticket sales on Thursday, 8th October.

Check out the full lineup and festival dates below!

Laneway Festival 2027 Lineup

Fontaines D.C.

Hayley Williams

Slayyyter

ADÉLA

Ninajirachi

Kim Petras

Balu Brigada

DIIV

HorsegiirL

Jane Remover

MUNA

Rachel Chinouriri

Rico Nasty

1TBSP

Automatic

Bleech 9:3

Daine

Danny L Harle

DJ_Dave

Ecca Vandal

Florence Road

Gurriers

Rommulas

Tiffany Day

Violet Grohl

Greatsouth

MOKOMOKAI

O & The Mo

Office Dog

Public Figures

Swapmeet

Trials

Friday, 12th February – Centennial Park, Sydney NSW

– Centennial Park, Sydney NSW Saturday, 13th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD Friday, 19th February – Flemington Park, Melbourne VIC

– Flemington Park, Melbourne VIC Sunday, 21st February – Western Springs, Auckland NZ

Laneway Festival pre-sale, presented by Afterpay, opens Wednesday 7 October and will run for 23 hours in each city or until the allocation is exhausted. Sign up to the pre-sale for exclusive access to 1st release tickets. General on sale will follow on Thursday 8 October.

PRE-SALE: Wednesday 7 October

Auckland – 11:00am NZDT

Sydney – 10:00am AEDT

Melbourne – 11:00am AEDT

Brisbane – 11:00am AEST

GP ON-SALE: Thursday 8 October

Auckland – 11:00am NZDT

Sydney – 10:00am AEDT

Melbourne – 11:00am AEDT

Brisbane – 11:00am AEST

Further Reading

Laneway Festival 2025 Line-Up: Charli XCX, Clairo, Beabadoobee + More

Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party Tour Setlist

Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Performs Solo For First Time On ‘Later…With Jools Holland’