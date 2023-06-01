Magic Dirt to Play ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in Full on 25th Anniversary Tour

It’s been 25 years since Magic Dirt released second album Young and Full of the Devil. To celebrate, the Australian rock stalwarts are heading out on a national tour where they’ll be playing the album in full, front to back, alongside a selection of fan favourites.

The tour will begin in Canberra on Thursday, 20th July, before dates on the Central Coast, in Sydney, Launceston, Hobart, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Ballarat, Newcastle, Belgrave, Geelong, Rye, Dunsborough, Perth and Bunbury. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

Young and Full of the Devil arrived in April 1998, less than two years after their debut Friends in Danger. With founding members Adalita and Dean Turner, plus drummer Adam Robertson, it marked the first album to feature guitarist Raúl Sánchez. Adalita and Sánchez remain the band’s sole remaining members from that era, joined live by touring bassist Steve Patrick and drummer Dan McKay.

Young and Full of the Devil featured some of the band’s most loved songs, including ‘She-Riff’ and ‘Rabbit with Fangs’. Following its release, the band experienced a surge in popularity and supported Silverchair on the band’s Freak Show tour that year.

In April, Magic Dirt celebrated Young and Full of the Devil‘s two-and-a-half-decade milestone by reissuing it on vinyl. “This record stands apart because in the purest sense, it’s essentially an art record,” album producer Lindsay Gravina said in a statement at the time. “This album captured the whole zeitgeist of those times, a fucking apocalyptic catharsis, for us personally, but also for the times in general – a last hurrah for a scene that had signalled its peak, and who better to call it?”

“We are mega excited to announce our Young and Full of the Devil national tour,” the band wrote on Instagram when announcing the dates. “When it came time to the reissue, we really wanted to do something extra special for you all, so we thought, what about doing the album from start to finish?! Fuck yeah!!

“We are super pumped to play all these songs, and we’ve been loving rehearsing them again, some of them for the first time in over 20 years! It’s brought back a lot of great memories and an awesome new energy to our playing. We’ll also be adding a selection of old faves for good measure! This will be HUGE guys, we can’t wait.”

Magic Dirt Young and Full of the Devil 25th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, 20th July – The Basement, Canberra

Friday, 21st July – Entrance Leagues Club, Central Coast

Saturday, 22nd July – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 4th August – Royal Oak Hotel, Launceston

Saturday, 5th August – Republic Bar, Hobart

Friday, 25th August – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 26th August – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, 1st September – The Northern, Byron Bay

Saturday, 2nd September – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 8th September – Volta, Ballarat

Friday, 15th September – TBA, Newcastle

Saturday, 16th September – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Friday, 22nd September – Barwon Club, Geelong

Saturday, 23rd September – Haba, Rye

Friday, 3rd November – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough

Saturday, 4th November – Badlands, Perth

Sunday, 5th September – Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets on sale now

