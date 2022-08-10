Marlon Williams Announces Melbourne Album Launch Show

Marlon Williams has unveiled both a new single and details of a Melbourne launch show for his forthcoming new album. The single, dubbed ‘Easy Does It’, will feature on Williams’ My Boy when it arrives on 9th September.

Described as a “marriage of summer and bluegrass”, ‘Easy Does It’ arrives as a sweet and subtle collaboration of Williams’ poetic lyrics and inimitably-smooth musical style. “I’ve always loved Lee Hazlewood’s personification of ‘Easy’ in his song ‘Easy and Me’; what a great way of cutting to the point,” Williams says of the track.

Marlon Williams – ‘Easy Does It’

“It worked for the Greeks, it works for Māori too,” he adds. “I wanted everything about this song to be as gentle as possible.

“From Delaney Davidson’s lap steel intro with its Pacifica 6th chords to the whispered vocal delivery to the soft summer visualiser which is something of an addendum to the ‘My Boy’ video: the boys, sweaty from the days digging and dancing, launching into the shallows of Lyttelton harbour, hoping to lure some poor sailors to a watery grave.”

In addition to the release of both ‘Easy Does It’ and its accompanying video, Williams has also detailed a one-off launch show for his My Boy album next month. Scheduled to take place on 9th September at Melbourne’s Howler, the intimate show will see Williams supported by US-born Kiwi musician Reb Fountain.

My Boy is set for release 9th September.

Marlon Williams – My Boy Album Release Day Show

Supported by Reb Fountain

Friday, 9th September – Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from 11th August.

