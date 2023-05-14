Matchbox Twenty Announce 2024 Australian Tour

Matchbox Twenty will return to Australia for a lengthy run of headline shows in February 2024. It’ll be the Florida band’s first Australian tour since 2012, and they’ll be bringing Goo Goo Dolls along for the ride. The 90s pop band, led by singer and songwriter Rob Thomas, have scarcely toured since 2012, but they’ll be launching a North American tour later this month.

Titled the ‘Slow Dream’ tour, the tour announcement comes in the lead up to Matchbox Twenty’s fifth studio album, Where the Light Goes, which is due out on Friday, 26th May. The tour gets its name from the album’s lead single, ‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)’, which came out in March 2023.

Matchbox Twenty – ‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)’

The Australian tour begins in Perth on Tuesday, 13th February. Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls will travel to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra before winding up in Brisbane on Tuesday, 27th February. The tour itinerary also includes a show at Yarra Valley’s Rochford Wines, and arena shows in Wollongong, Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

Rob Thomas has kept busy during Matchbox Twenty’s downtime, releasing three solo albums since the band’s most recent effort, 2012’s North. Thomas made headlines during his 2016 Australian tour for a racist comment directed at Indigenous Australians. Thomas apologised for the insensitive remark and had no trouble drawing crowds to his 2019 solo tour.

The band’s touring partners the Goo Goo Dolls have been relatively prolific in recent years, releasing five albums between 2010 and 2022, as well as the 2020 Christmas album, It’s Christmas All Over.

Matchbox Twenty 2024 Australian Tour

w/Goo Goo Dolls

Tuesday, 13th February – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 15th February – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 16th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 17th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Tuesday, 20th February – WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Thursday, 22nd February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Friday, 23rd February – GIO Stadium, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 24th February – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Monday, 26th February – Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast QLD

Tuesday, 27th February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

