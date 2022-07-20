‘Moonage Daydream’ Director Brett Morgen Plots Australian Launch Tour

Academy Award-nominated director Brett Morgen has announced an Australian tour to launch his upcoming film, Moonage Daydream. Morgen will appear in both Sydney and Melbourne next month, accompanying the film’s local debut.

Moonage Daydream is a highly-anticipated representation of the life of David Bowie. The film, which is set to be officially released in September, celebrates the late musician’s “creative, musical, and spiritual journey”. Featuring never-before-seen footage alongside Bowie’s original music, Moonage Daydream is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the David Bowie estate.

Moonage Daydream trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Director Brett Morgen came into the project as a lifelong fan of Bowie, having first met the musician in 2007. He’d initially planned to collaborate with Bowie on a “a sort-of hybrid experimental film”, but the artist’s 2016 passing saw Morgen shift his focus into something more akin to a feature documentary.

Morgen, who directed the adaptation of Robert Evans’ The Kid Stays In The Picture, the Academy Award-nominated On The Ropes, and Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck, will visit Australia in August. He’ll appear at the Melbourne International Film Festival, where he will present the film and participate in a MIFF Talks Masterclass with host Zan Rowe. He will then visit Sydney for a further series of screenings and press appearances.

Morgen will participate in Q&A appearances at IMAX Melbourne on 12th, 13th, and 14th August. His MIFF Masterclass takes place at The Wheeler Centre on 14th August. Details regarding Morgen’s Sydney appearances are yet to be announced.

Brett Morgen – Moonage Daydream Australian Promotional Tour

Melbourne International Film Festival Screenings

Friday, 12th August, 6pm – IMAX Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 13th August, 6pm– IMAX Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 14th August, 1.30pm– IMAX Melbourne, VIC

MIFF Talks: Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream

Sunday, 14th August , 11am – The Wheeler Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets to screenings and Morgen’s MIFF Talks appearance are available now.

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Joan As Police Woman On David Bowie’s ‘Station to Station’

‘Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck’ Director Explains Why Dave Grohl Isn’t In The Film

David Bowie’s Estate Is Looking To Sell His Songwriting Catalogue For $200M USD