New Festival, Tent Pole, Adds Black Lips, MOD CON And More To Lineup

Geelong’s newest live music event – Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree – has grown with new artists revealed on their 2023 lineup today. With the likes of Pavement, Spiderbait, Magic Dirt and CLAMM already announced to perform, Tent Pole is shaping up to be a must-attend event for rock and alt fans of all ages.

Today, the festival welcomes more international guests in garage punk group Black Lips and alt-country performer Charley Crockett to the bill; as well as MOD CON, The Prize and local dream-pop/prog group Sirens.

Black Lips – ‘Lost Angel’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Situated out on Wadawurrung Country at Mt. Duneed Estate, the March festival is sure to be a drawcard for those hoping to escape the city for a day and night of live music.

The festival is the first collaboration between the teams behind A Day On The Green, Love Police and I OH YOU, which makes the lineup make even more sense. The programming, clever and far reaching, while focusing on incorporating local talent where possible.

In addition to the main stage entertainment, the team behind OK Motels will curate a second stage, with a focus on local regional talent; as well as a retro aesthetic. We’re talking nods to the ’70s and the Australiana that was attached to it, courtesy of curators Shaun Adams and Kate Berry.

Tickets are on sale for Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree now via Ticketmaster.

View the updated lineup below.

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree

Saturday 4 March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

Featuring

PAVEMENT

BLACK LIPS

CHARLEY CROCKETT

SPIDERBAIT

MAGIC DIRT

FLOODLIGHTS

BLACK ROCK BAND

THE SCHIZOPHRENICS

MOD CON

THE PRIZE

SIRENS

CLAMM

Further Reading

Pavement, Spiderbait & More to Play Tent Pole, Geelong’s Musical Jamboree

Pavement Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Black Lips Announce New Album, Share New Single ‘Gentleman’