Paul Kelly Unveils Lineup & Details Of 2022 ‘Making Gravy’ Concert

Paul Kelly is back to make gravy this Christmas and he’s got a bunch of ace Aussie acts joining him for the festivities.

The iconic troubadour’s annual ‘Making Gravy’ concert spectacular will return to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday, 9th December, with support from hometown rockers Amyl And The Sniffers, Auckland four-piece The Beths, and celebrated Sydney singer-songwriter Alex The Astronaut.

WATCH: Paul Kelly – ‘How To Make Gravy’

As always, Kelly will kick off the festive season with a night celebrating songs from his four decade-long career, including of course, his 1996 Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ – which he re-recorded last year, 25 years after its initial release, for an all-star holiday double album, Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train.

“Phil Spector’s A Christmas Gift For You – that record has a whole lot of different singers, so that was a model,” Kelly told Music Feeds regarding the Christmas Train album. “I always wanted to have different singers singing different songs.” The record featured Kasey Chambers, Dan Kelly, Marlon Williams, Kate Miller-Heidke, Lior and several others.

The music legend launched the ‘Making Gravy’ concert series back in 2017, with a star-studded night of sing-alongs and special guests, and this year will be no different.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from Monday, 3rd October (1pm local time), before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, 5th October (1pm local time) via Frontier Touring.

Paul Kelly ‘Making Gravy’ 2022

Paul Kelly + Special Guests

Amyl and the Sniffers

The Beths

Alex the Astronaut

Date & Venue

Friday, 9th December – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

