Pierce The Veil Release New Single, ‘Pass The Nirvana’

Pierce The Veil are back with their first new music since 2016 in single, ‘Pass The Nirvana’.

The San Diego group coincides with their return to touring in North America and as they’ve indicated on social media, the release of ‘Pass The Nirvana’ is “just the beginning, we can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on”.

Pierce The Veil – ‘Pass The Nirvana’

“‘Pass the Nirvana’ is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years,” says frontman Vic Fuentes.

“COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”

It’s been a busy time for Pierce The Veil, who have most recently been enjoying a pop culture resurgence – largely thanks to TikTok. The social media platform has thrown their Platinum-selling track ‘King For A Day’ back to the top of the Billboard Hard Rock streaming chart, a decade after the release.

