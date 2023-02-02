Private Function to Release New Album as LP-Sized Scratchie

Private Function has announced that their new album 370HSSV 0773H will arrive on Friday, 31st March.

In typical PF fashion, it’s not going to be a standard album drop. The band has revealed that the initial 3000 vinyl pressings of the album will feature a scratchable cover, with three Australiana-themed icons hidden under front scratch panels.

Private Function: ‘Seize And Destroy’

Out of the 3000 being sent out, one of the scratchable covers has three identical icons – whoever nabs that one will win a signed test pressing of the album, $2999 in cash from the band, and have their face printed into every album pressing thereafter.

“We were thinking about how we could give back to our fans in a fun way, and we came up with this really simple idea that we couldn’t believe hadn’t been done before,” the band said in a statement. “Finding a company that would actually print scratchable panels onto record sleeves wasn’t easy, but you bet we found a way to make it happen.”

Unfortunately, due to South Australian legislation that forbids scratchies being made without a specific permit, the scratchable album cover won’t be available in the state.

“To all South Australian residents, this first pressing is unavailable to you because your government sucks,” the band explained. “We’re sorry. Hopefully, we can come to some kind of deal with your government, otherwise we’ll make sure you receive future pressings.”

370HSSV 0773H will be Private Function’s third album, following up 2020’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?. We’ve heard a couple of singles so far, including ‘Seize And Destroy’ and ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’.

370HSSV 0773H Tracklist

Jusavinageez I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met) One Headed Dog Passion Pop Good Fight, Good Night Seize & Destroy Don’t Wanna Go Out On The Weekend Downright Dangerous Bad Day To Be A Beer General Mr. Meaner Time For The Urn Yellow I Just Met The Biggest C**t In The World (It Is You)

