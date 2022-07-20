Slipknot Announce New Album ‘The End, So Far’ & Share New Single

Slipknot have announced that their seventh album, The End, So Far, will be out on Friday, 30th September. The group have given fans a taste of what’s to come, releasing the lead single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

In a statement released alongside the new single, Slipknot co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan explained that despite the album’s title, it’s the start of a new era for the group. “New music, new art, and new beginnings,” Crahan said. “Get ready for the end.”

Slipknot – ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’

Slipknot’s last album was 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, which became their third consecutive record to top the charts in both Australia and the US. In 2021, founding drummer Joey Jordison passed away, having previously left the group in 2013.

Slipknot had teased the release of new music, but were relatively coy in regards to when it would arrive. In late 2021, the band unveiled new single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’. It was originally tagged as a standalone release, but news of their new album has confirmed that the track will appear on The End, So Far.

The End, So Far is set for release on Friday, 30th September.

Slipknot – The End, So Far

Adderall The Dying Song (Time To Sing) The Chapeltown Rag Yen Hivemind Warranty Medicine For The Dead Acidic Heirloom H377 De Sade Finale

