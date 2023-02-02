Finnish Folk and Metal Hybrid Steve’n’Seagulls Announce Australian Headline Shows

Finnish band Steve’n’Seagulls have announced two Australian headline shows around their appearance at Bluesfest this Easter.

The cult band – who play a mixture of bluegrass, folk, and metal – will play shows at The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Wednesday, 5th April, and at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday, 6th April.

Steve’n’Seagulls: ‘Thunderstruck’

The group rose to fame over the last decade due to their unruly covers of tracks like ‘Thunderstruck’, Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’, and Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’. Over the years, they’ve raked in more than 270 million views on YouTube. They’ve released four albums of covers and some original material: 2015’s Farm Machine, 2016’s Brothers In Farms, 2018’s Grainsville, and 2020’s Another Miracle.

The band were due to land in Australia for Bluesfest back in 2020 for their first shows ever in the country, but that plan was scuppered due to COVID-19. Check out the dates and details below.

Another 18 acts were recently added to Bluesfest’s 2023 lineup, including Dami I, Dog Trumpet, Bobby Alu, and more.

“With this announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement. “The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests.”

Steve’n’Seagulls will play three sets at Bluesfest, which takes place over Easter weekend in Tyagarah.

Steve’n’Seagull Tour 2023

A pre-sale is happening from 12pm, Tuesday, 7th February. General tickets will be on sale at 12pm, Thursday, 9th February. Tickets via Bluesfest Touring.

Wednesday, 5th April– The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Thursday, 6th April – The Factory Theatre, Sydney

