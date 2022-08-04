Tasman Keith Announces Hometown Headline Show in Bowraville

Tasman Keith has announced a headline show at the Bowraville Theatre for Saturday, 10th September. The hometown show coincides with the rapper’s forthcoming appearance as part of this year’s BIGSOUND Festival in Brisbane, along with headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne in support of debut album A Colour Undone.

“Performing my own headline show in Bowraville for the first time since 2018 is going to be insane,” Keith says of the upcoming show. “I’m excited, I know people in the community have been waiting for me to take the show back. So to be at a point where I can do that is a blessing, it’s going to be a very memorable night.” Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the New Daniel Berini-directed Video for ‘HEAVEN WITH U’

News of Keith’s hometown headline show arrives alongside a new video for A Colour Undone single (and Jessica Mauboy collab) ‘HEAVEN WITH U’ directed by Daniel Berini. According to Keith, the video represents “the introspective look at one’s inner child to help gain a new understanding.”

He continues: “To be able to bring this story to light through two young Indigenous kids is something special, the innocence and similarities to my younger self that they were able to bring helped create a simple yet detailed world. One that is vital to A Colour Undone.”

Further reading

Tasman Keith: “Being Happy Will Lead to Everything Else I Wanna Do”

2021, The Year That Indigenous Hip Hop Took Over