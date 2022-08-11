Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has sent the entire world an unsolicited dick pic.

The career shock rocker uploaded a full blown nude to Instagram earlier tonight, alongside the caption “Oooooppppsss”

why is tommy lee’s dick on his instagram and WHY ARE THE GUIDELINES IGNORING IT pic.twitter.com/hnf02M2bNp — kits austen (@anyasbarbie) August 11, 2022

The pic in question was online for a, uh, girthy few hours before it was finally removed by Instagram’s Powers That Be. But the damage was well and truly done.

The internet is still very much reeling from the stunt, with reactions ranging from amused to impressed, to outraged and downright disgusted.

Here’s a handful from over on Twitter:

Me opening up Instagram at 3am to Tommy Lee posting a whole dick pic#TommyLee pic.twitter.com/0zVyyux2CB — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 11, 2022

I can’t believe no other musician has thought to post their entire dick on their main before. The algorithm loved it. Tommy Lee is a genius. 😂 — MGH (@MichelleGHunder) August 11, 2022

Peacefully accidentally

Scrolling seeing

Through Tommy Lee's

Insta dick pic pic.twitter.com/6XfhvhrHfU — Såndrå🐧 (@Blue_Harry_28) August 11, 2022

following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i-

sigh.

that was traumatizing.

how is it still up 😭 pic.twitter.com/B67TLfhhEw — ☆kaisen (@kaiheartseb) August 11, 2022

Waking up to Tommy Lee's dick on my tl is not how I wanted to start my day… bro why pic.twitter.com/SVTIXV4Jf3 — Riv 🦁² (@DY3RS3V3) August 11, 2022

Live from Tommy Lee's joint pic.twitter.com/ZtNJbuKVo0 — Ricky's Fine Auditor (@SydneyBluenose) August 11, 2022

The move, while shocking, isn’t exactly surprising. Tommy Lee’s penis is basically as famous as the man himself.

The recent Hulu biopic about he and ex-wife Pamela Anderson’s ill-fated marriage, Pam & Tommy, which recounted the pair’s infamous sex-tape, even features a conversation between Tommy and his world-famous schlong.

But the, uh, big question that many Instagram users are demanding to know is why Insta allowed the X-rated pic to stay up and exponentially gain traction for more than three hours, when images featuring women’s nipples are scrubbed off the platform almost immediately.

At the time of writing, Instagram has yet to issue a statement.

We’ll keep you updated with any further developments.

