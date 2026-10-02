Venom Frontman Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant Has Died, Aged 63

Conrad “Cronos” Lant, legendary frontman and bassist of pioneering British metal band Venom, has died at the age of 63.

The band confirmed the devastating news in a statement shared on social media. No cause of death has been revealed.

“For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of VENOM.”

“It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant has passed away,” Venom wrote.

“For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of VENOM. From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever.”

“VENOM never followed the rules. They forged their own path. And Conrad was there at the centre of it all – uncompromising, fearless and unmistakable.”

The band also acknowledged the generations of fans – collectively known as the Legions – who supported Cronos and Venom throughout their career.

“To everyone who stood with the band through the years, bought the records, came to the shows, wore the shirts, shared the music and kept the flame burning – Cronos was always grateful for your loyalty and support.”

Cronos’ son Nathan also shared a message following his father’s death.

“I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years,” he said.

“I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die.”

Cronos joined Venom in 1979 and remained with the band until 1988, before returning in 1995 and continuing as its frontman until his death.

Together with guitarist Mantas and drummer Abaddon, Cronos helped create a sound whose impact would reverberate throughout heavy music for decades.

Venom’s seminal early records – particularly 1981 debut Welcome to Hell and its 1982 follow-up Black Metal – became hugely influential on the emerging thrash and extreme metal movements, with the band cited as an influence by acts including Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth, as well as black metal pioneers including Mayhem and Bathory.

The title of Black Metal would ultimately lend its name to an entire genre.

Cronos remained active with Venom right up until his death. The band released their latest album, Into Oblivion, on 1st May this year and performed their most recent show in Cremona, Italy on 19th July.

Across more than four decades, his unmistakable voice, bass playing and uncompromising artistic vision helped reshape the possibilities of heavy music and inspire generations of artists who followed.

Our condolences go out to Cronos’ family, friends, bandmates and fans at this difficult time.

Conrad “Cronos” Lant was 63.

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