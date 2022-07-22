Ash Lune Takes Us Behind the Scenes Of Her ‘Sugarcoat’ Music Video

Ash Lune makes sensualist pop music inspired by artists such as Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Two Door Cinema Club and Avril Lavigne. Lune’s latest single, ‘Sugarcoat’, was written with Pale Waves and Amy Shark collaborator Sam de Jong. According to Lune, ‘Sugarcoat’ “shows a side of me that not many people know exists.”

Ash Lim directed the music video for ‘Sugarcoat’, alongside DOP Muhib Faris and stylist Romy Safiyah. Ash Lune takes us behind the scenes of the video shoot with this exclusive photo gallery.

Behind the scenes with Ash Lune

Ash Lune – ‘Sugarcoat’

