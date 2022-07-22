NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with all our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features the first taste of Genesis Owusu’s second album, Jesswar’s latest genre defying hip hop cut, a rewarding dance/hip hop collaboration from dj pgz and Teether, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is a way of brushing up on local music, discovering new artists, and supporting the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 22/07/22

Workhorse – ‘Darkness’

dj pgz feat. Teether – ‘Hypnotic Suburbs’

Jesswar – ‘Fell in Love’

Genesis Owusu – ‘GTFO’

The Buoys – ‘Red Flags’

Andy Bull – ‘Baby I Am Nobody Now ’22’

Cody Jon and Charley – ‘dirty dancing’

Angeles – ‘Simon’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Love, Try Not to Let Go’

Andy Clockwise – ‘Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve)’

LT – ‘Rollercoaster’

