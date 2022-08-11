Love Letter To A Record: Heartline’s Fraser Stiles On Don Broco’s ‘Amazing Things’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter To A Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share stories about how the music they love has influenced their lives. Here, Tarndanya/Adelaide-based metalcore collective Heartline share their affection for UK rock act Don Broco’s 2021 LP ‘Amazing Things’.

Heartline have just revealed a tempestuous new single dubbed ‘DELOREAN’, written about the desire to go back in time and prevent COVID from ever happening. To celebrate the release, the band will be embarking on their first ever national tour later this month, supporting Australian prog legends, Circles.

Heartline’s love letter to Don Broco’s Amazing Things

Written by Fraser Stiles (Vocals)

Dear Amazing Things,

I was in a huge creative slump at the time of your release, and while you were a fun and interesting listen, you also sparked so many ideas in my head for my own art. You are such a diverse and fresh collection of songs, and I don’t recall ever purchasing a record that made me feel so many completely different emotions.

From the tear-jerking sections of ‘Anaheim’ and ‘How Are You Done With Existing’ to the energetic anthems such as ‘Manchester’ and ‘Bruce Willis’, you really have everything. You helped get me out of my creative ditch, purely because you made me so happy.

Having such a perfect body of work available to listen to on repeat for weeks on end had me in such a good mood that I didn’t feel the need to worry about the smaller things in my life, and you relaxed me to the point that my work became easier again.

I owe so much of my recent accomplishments to you and the band that created you, and I’m so thankful you found me when you did!

WATCH: Heartline – ‘DELOREAN’

