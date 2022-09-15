PREMIERE: Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice & Bench Press Unite For A Split 7″ Between Friends

Melbourne bands Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice and Bench Press have teamed up for a new split single. Dubbed A Split 7″ Between Friends, the four-track release is coming out on Friday, 23rd September. Music Feeds is premiering one track from each band today.

The two guitar-wielding groups have become favourites on the local scene over the last few years. The split 7″ is coming out via Marthouse Records and Fellaheen Records.

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – ‘The Realest’

The split release opens with two songs from Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice: ‘The Realest’ and ‘The Great Pacific Garbage Island’. In anticipation of its official release, they’ve shared ‘The Realest’ today. The band’s first release since 2021’s Remember The Future? Vol. 2 & 1 sees front person Dougal Shaw addressing the national rental crisis and the absurd situations renters often find themselves in.

“The place I was renting was going to auction – ‘3 to 6 months’ they reckon,” Shaw said in a statement. “I said, ‘No worries, but we can’t have anyone in the house for inspections and whatnot for 6 weeks, till our newborn gets his jabs.’ An hour later they sent us a notice to vacate.”

Shaw described ‘The Realest’ as a “purge of years of soulless experiences with narcissistic landlords and agents.” He continued: “I wrote it with my newborn strapped to my chest the week before we moved out, and the band set up and recorded in the empty house the day before I had to hand over the keys.”

Bench Press – ‘More Than That’

On the flip side, post-punk quartet Bench Press contribute the tracks ‘More Than That’ and ‘Curdled’, with the former being previewed today. The tracks see vocalist Jack Stavrakis ruminating on disillusionment and hypocrisy, expressing himself with righteous anger that is equal parts sincere and absurd.

The new tracks are Bench Press’ first releases since their 2019 album Not The Past, Can’t Be The Future. In the years since the record came out, the group endured an extended Covid hiatus and also welcomed new drummer Paulo Junior, marking the beginning what they’ve called a new chapter.

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice and Bench Press will release A Split 7″ Between Friends on Friday, 23rd September. The night before, the pair will play a launch show at The Night Cat in Fitzroy.

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice x Bench Press – A Split 7″ Between Friends Launch

Thursday, 22nd September – The Night Cat, Fitzroy, VIC (Tickets)

