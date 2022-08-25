Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Share New Single, ‘Push’

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks have shared a new single today, announcing the release of ‘Push’. The track comes just a few months after ‘Young & Free’, which itself served as the group’s first studio release since 2018’s Good Citizens.

A powerful and forceful representation of the group’s famed sound, ‘Push’ arrives following the past few years which have seen their hometown of Melbourne become the most locked-down city in the world as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Savage explains, the track is a response to the sort of toll that these events took on her.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – ‘Push’

“I wrote this song in my one-bedroom apartment in the middle of Melbourne’s infamous fifth lockdown,” Savage explains. “I was having a very difficult time with my mental health, and all the things I would normally do to cope had been taken away from me.

“Melbourne had just gone through opening and closing, opening and closing”, she adds. “Melbourne had opened up for one week, and then they locked us down again. I believed in the lockdowns; but they came at a high cost for me. My sense of self had completely changed, and the things I thought I knew about myself seemed to be gone.

“My marriage had ended, my gigs were cancelled, and my band was in an uncertain position. I was really struggling to reach out for help, and found more comfort in pushing people away, for better or worse.”

‘Push’ serves as a preview of Cash Savage & The Last Drinks’ forthcoming album, which is scheduled to arrive in early 2023. It’s also slated to be released on a 7″ single alongside the non-album track ‘Young And Free’ on 2nd September. The group will also play a headline show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on 3rd September ahead of the commencement of a European tour.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Live

Saturday, 3rd September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

