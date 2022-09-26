PREMIERE: Elana Stone Gives a Nod to David Byrne on New Single ‘Oregon’

Elana Stone will release the new single ‘Orgeon’ on Tuesday, 27th September. Music Feeds is premiering the song’s official music video, which features camera work from acclaimed photographer and director Nick McKinlay and co-stars Stone’s partner, Joel Hoffman, as well as the couple’s child, Humphrey Hoffman-Stone.

‘Oregon’ will appear on Stone’s forthcoming solo album. The Sydney-based artist will launch the single with a mini-tour in early October, including shows in Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne.

Elana Stone – ‘Oregon’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Writing on Instagram, Stone explained that ‘Oregon’ was written as she was travelling to Oregon to meet Hoffman’s family for the first time. Hoffman, a clinical psychologist and UNSW researcher, is himself an Oregonian.

“‘Oregon’ started with a ’70s piano riff and ended with some big David Byrne-esque vocals,” said Stone. The song was recorded with producer Tony Buchen (Smashing Pumpkins, Montaigne) and Beck collaborator and former Noiseworks member Justin Stanley.

“Tony brought his incredible bass and synth playing, production prowess and arrangement mastery as well as backing vocals and other ideas too numerous to mention,” Stone said. “Justin provided the drum part, which in turn organically built the bridge section and much more.”

Earlier this year, Stone completed dozens of shows around Europe and the UK as the support act for John Butler. Stone also teamed up with Josh Pyke to launch the podcast, It’s Raining Mentors, presented by Australian Institute of Music and Music Feeds. Find Stone’s upcoming tour dates below.

Elana Stone ‘Oregon’ Single Launches

Thursday, 6th October – The Gasometer, Melbourne

Saturday, 8th October – 130 Art Studios, Wollongong

Sunday, 9th October – The Vanguard, Sydney

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Josh Pyke and Elana Stone Launch New Podcast ‘It’s Raining Mentors’

Elana Stone Explores Robotic Consciousness In The Video For ‘Permanent Limbo’

Track By Track: Montaigne Draws Back the Curtain on ‘Making It!’