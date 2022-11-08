PREMIERE: Sunfruits’ ‘Believe It All’ Is Psychedelic Pop Candy

A few months after releasing the community radio favourite, ‘Made to Love’, Melbourne/Naarm four-piece Sunfruits return with a delivery of psychedelic pop nourishment. On ‘Believe It All’, the band steps back from the ’70s sound of ‘Made to Love’ to channel the late-’60s psychedelic pop of artists such as The Monkees, the Mamas & the Papas, The Zombies and Strawberry Alarm Clock.

‘Believe It All’ is officially released on Wednesday, 9th November. Music Feeds is premiering the song along with its Jack Ralph-directed music video.

Sunfruits – ‘Believe It All’

Sunfruits comprises a crew of wily songwriters and multi-instrumentalists. For ‘Believe It All’, drummer and producer Gene Argiro stepped out from behind the kit to provide his first lead vocal on a Sunfruits original. Argiro also wrote the song, which he says stemmed from a desire to “lean into more of a pop vibe for a Sunfruits track.”

The band’s regular lead vocalist, Winter McQuinn, plays drums on ‘Believe It All’, while bass player Elena Jones and guitarist Evie Vlah add their voices to those of Argiro and McQuinn, with the stacked vocals combining to anthemic effect.

The ‘Believe It All’ music video revolves around a burnt out rock star played by local musician Our Carlson. “In his journey he meets his new young backing band” – played by Sunfruits – “[and] teaches these young musicians how to be a rockstar just like he was when he was young,” Argiro says.

It’s fun and silly, but only enhances the charm of the band’s psychedelic pop original. ‘Believe It All’ by Sunfruits is out on Wednesday, 9th November.

