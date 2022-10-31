PREMIERE: Watch Babitha’s Video for Latest Single ‘Only Fair’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Imogen Grist (aka) Babitha released latest single ‘Only Fair’ earlier this month, the lead single from her forthcoming debut album Brighter Side of Blue. It’s a characteristically country-tinged tale of a “twisted love triangle between a fish, a fisherman and a cormoran,” in which Grist’s smoky vocals are foregrounded by ethereal harmonies and some gorgeously twangy pedal steel guitar, feeling at once nostalgic and brimming with life.

Today, we’re premiering the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Grist herself and shot on the farm where she grew up, on Wiradjuri country, as a way to honour her late father – “a keen fisherman who inspired many aspects of the song.” Set against this rural backdrop, Grist flees from a mysterious assailant, interspersed with a colourful cast of characters.

Watch Babitha’s Video for ‘Only Fair’ Below

“At first I was hesitant to direct my own music video as I didn’t want to cross-pollinate my two different creative outlets, but I’m so stoked with the end result and feel like the dynamic between my music and visual aesthetic works really well,” Grist says of the video for ‘Only Fair’.

“It was my first time shooting on film, which was super scary because it’s so expensive and there’s no way of checking what you’ve shot. But I think that pressure helped everyone snap into character and just go for it,” she continues. “So much trust and collaborative energy went into this shoot, and I really enjoyed the process of setting up each shot, trying to nail it in one take, then waiting in anticipation for the scans to come back.”

Brighter Side of Blue is set to arrive Friday, 20th January 2023 via Spunk! Records. The album was recorded at Stranded Studios in Bellambi – the first to be recorded at the newly-opened studio – with Bowen Shakallis and Cody Munro Moore behind the controls and Grist joined by guitarist Alexi Grivas, Body Type‘s Cecil Coleman on drums and Russell Fitzgibbon (aka Skeleten) on bass.

When it arrives, Brighter Side of Blue will follow up Babitha’s debut EP Through the Light, which arrived last year after being previewed with singles ‘Get Away’ and ‘The Clown’. Pre-orders are available here.

