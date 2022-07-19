WATCH: st.James Names Her Five Favourite Inspiring Females

Gold Coast-based musician st.James released her latest single, ‘Aquarius’, in early July. It’s the artist’s second single following the release of Netflix’s Byron Baes, the reality “docu-soap” in which st.James had a starring role. ‘Aquarius’ is a departure from st.James’ previous releases, introducing an alt-pop sound with hip-hop and electronic undertones.

Watch below as the artist pays tribute to some of her biggest influences. “I think a huge part of who we are as women, as artists, as humans has to do with the people who inspire us,” she says. “So, here are my five favourite females that inspire me.”

st.James’ Five Favourite Females

The list begins with Dolly Parton, who st.James describes as “true showbiz royalty.” The inspiring figures aren’t all in showbiz – the second name on the list is animal rescuer and refuge owner Caitlin aka Boochases.

The next inspiring female is Miley Cyrus. “Nobody can deny her insane talent,” st.James says. “And if you don’t believe me, go to YouTube and watch some of her live performance videos.”

The artist’s close friend, Ashy Bines, also gets a nod. Bines is a personal trainer and wellness entrepreneur, as well as a “fitness model, an influencer, a bussinesswoman, a motivational speaker … a mother, a wife.”

The list concludes with Lorde, whose influence led st.James to launch her own music career. “[After] I saw Lorde perform at the Melbourne Festival Hall during the Pure Heroine era … I was just so incredibly inspired to start writing,” she says.

st.James – ‘Aquarius’

