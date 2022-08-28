Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused of Repeated Sexual Misconduct

Win Butler, the co-founder and lead vocalist of Canadian indie-rock band Arcade Fire, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals. The allegations were made public via a detailed report by Pitchfork.

Three women claim to have had sexual interactions with Butler that were allegedly “inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred”. These incidents are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2020, when the women were all aged between 18 and 23. A fourth person, who is gender-fluid, has accused Butler of sexually assaulting them twice in 2015, when they were 21 and Butler was 34.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has responded to the claims of sexual misconduct published by Pitchfork

Four people have alleged that Arcade Fire’s Win Butler engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with them. He maintains the interactions were consensual and took place during a period of drinking and depression. https://t.co/3dfx6kmsRE — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) August 27, 2022

Butler responded to Pitchfork’s investigation, admitting through a spokesperson that the encounters did occur, but that the relationships were all consensual. Both Butler and his wife, Arcade Fire co-leader and multi-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne, shared statements in regards to the allegations.

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” Butler said in his statement. “Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.”

He went on to say that he struggles with “mental health issues” stemming from “childhood abuse”. “In my 30s, I started drinking as I dealt with the heaviest depression of my life after our family experienced a miscarriage,” he said. “None of this is intended to excuse my behavior, but I do want to give some context and share what was happening in my life around this time.”

Lily, a pseudonym used for the gender-fluid accuser, claims Butler reached into their pants while driving a car, without Lily’s consent. The second alleged violation occurred in Lily’s Montreal apartment, where Butler arrived against Lily’s will and allegedly “pinned [them] up against a wall”, “aggressively [grabbed their] body” and stuck his tongue down their throat.

In Chassagne’s statement, she signals her belief that Butler is telling the truth. “I’ve known Win since before we were ‘famous,’ when we were just ordinary college students,” she said. “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.

“He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

As part of Pitchfork’s report, Butler also responded to each allegation, offering his own account of what happened, while also using his statement to note that Chassagne was aware of his relationships, and to state that he is “continuing to learn from [his] mistakes and working hard to become a better person”.

“I say to you all my friends, family, to anyone I have hurt and to the people who love my music and are shocked and disappointed by this report: I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the pain I caused – I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he wrote. “I can do better and I will do better.”

Pitchfork’s complete investigation can be read on the publication’s website.

