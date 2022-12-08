Bachelor Girl To Support Darren Hayes On Upcoming Australian Tour

Reformed Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl have been announced as the support act for the upcoming tour from fellow pop icon Darren Hayes. The group – comprising Tania Doko and James Roche – will accompany Hayes on his ‘Do You Remember?’ tour throughout January and February.

First forming in 1992, Bachelor Girl received widespread fame with the release of ‘Buses And Trains’ from their 1998 debut album, Waiting For The Day. One more record followed in 2002 before their breakup the following year, with a new album accompanying their brief 2011 reformation, though no new full-length records have followed since the pair regrouped once again 2018.

Bachelor Girl – ‘Buses And Trains’

Hayes, who rose to fame as the vocalist of the globally-successful Savage Garden, released his fifth album, Homosexual, in October. The record was his first in 11 years, and was preceded by the announcement of his return to touring back in March.

Subtitled “Celebrating 25 Years Of Savage Garden, Solo Hits And More!”, the tour will coincide with 30 years since the formation of Savage Garden, though the 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut was celebrated in March 2022. Hayes will officially begin his tour in Perth on 31st January, before heading around the country in following weeks. Full dates and ticketing details are available below.

Darren Hayes ‘Do You Remember?’ National Tour 2023

With special guest Bachelor Girl

Tuesday, 31st January, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 8th February, 2023 – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

