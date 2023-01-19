Boygenius Announce Full-Length Album And Share Three Singles

Indie-rock supergroup Boygenius have announced the release of their long-awaited debut album. The band – comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – will release The Record on Friday, 31st March.

News of the album comes just a week after Boygenius were announced to be performing at Coachella in April. The group have also shared a trio of single including “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

Boygenius – ‘$20’

Boygenius formed in 2018 after the individual stars struck up friendships while touring and performing separately. The band released their self-titled EP that year to widespread acclaim, with many critics hailing it as one of the year’s best.

The trio also embarked on a run of US tour dates throughout November 2018, which has stood their sole tour to date. In 2021 they made a return to the stage with a one-off performance, and it’s currently unclear whether further shows will occur past their Coachella performance.

Boygenius – ‘Emily I’m Sorry’

Boygenius – The Record

Without You Without Them $20 Emily I’m Sorry True Blue Cool About It Not Strong Enough Revolution 0 Leonard Cohen Satanist We’re In Love Anti-Curse Letter To An Old Poet

