Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Controversial Ticket Pricing System

The manager of Bruce Springsteen has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding tickets to the veteran musician’s upcoming US tour. Announced earlier this month, Springsteen will perform 31 dates in the US from February 2023, his first full-scale tour since 2017.

However, backlash was soon in abundance as fans responded negatively to the “dynamic pricing” scheme implemented by Ticketmaster. As USA Today reported, the pricing scheme saw ticket prices rise to $5,000 USD due to a system which adjusts the price of tickets based upon demand.

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Atlantic City’

In a statement released just a few days ago, Ticketmaster shared some figures to defend the controversial system, which reportedly only affects the “platinum” tickets sold for the shows. According to the data, Ticketmaster claimed that only 11.2% of all tickets were sold as platinum tickets, while only 1.3% were prices at $1,000 USD or more. They also noted that the average price for a ticket Springsteen’s tour was $262 USD.

Now Jon Landau, the manager of Bruce Springsteen, has responded to the claims that Ticketmaster had been engaging in ticket scalping.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau explained in a statement, via The New York Times. “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range,” he added. “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

The New York Times also pointed out that Springsteen had previously been critical of Ticketmaster, having spoken out in 2009 after fans were reportedly redirected to a Ticketmaster-owned resale site called TicketsNow. Labelling the alleged collusion as “a pure conflict of interest”, TicketsNow shut its doors mere months later, having been fined $50,000 USD by the Illinois Attorney General as a result of widespread complaints.