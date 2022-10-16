Bruce Springsteen Releases Cover Of The Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has previewed his forthcoming album with the release of a cover of The Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’. The track will appear on Springsteen’s Only The Strong Survive, a collection of soul covers set for release on Friday, 11th November.

Originally released in 1985 as the title track to their album of the same name, The Commodores’ original version of ‘Nightshift’ was itself a tribute to the great icons of soul, paying tribute to the likes of Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. Springsteen’s cover of the track is a faithful recreation, maintaining the same wistful sentiment, and comes paired with an intimate performance video.

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Nightshift’

Springsteen announced the release of Only The Strong Survive earlier this month, noting his desire to sing classic tracks from the “great American songbook” of the ’60s and ’70s. In a statement, Springsteen noted that he had taken inspiration from the likes of The Supremes’ Diana Ross, The Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs, The Temptations’ David and Jimmy Ruffin, and more.

“I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music,” he said at the time. “My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Earlier this year Springsteen confirmed that he is planning to return to Australia as part of his 2023/2024 world tour. It’s been five years since the veteran American musician last appeared on local shores. Only The Strong Survive is scheduled for release on Friday, 11th November.

Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive

Only The Strong Survive Soul Days (feat. Sam Moore) Nightshift Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore Turn Back The Hands Of Time When She Was My Girl Hey, Western Union Man I Wish It Would Rain Don’t Play That Song Any Other Way I Forgot To Be Your Lover (feat. Sam Moore) 7 Rooms Of Gloom What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted Someday We’ll Be Together

