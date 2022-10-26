City and Colour Announces Headline Australian Dates for 2023

City and Colour, the solo project of Alexisonfire‘s Dallas Green, will play four east shows in February 2023, coinciding with the singer-songwriter’s appearances at the SummerSalt touring festival next year. It will mark first Australian shows for Green – a prolific visitor to our shores – since a one-off concert for Brisbane Festival in 2019. His last full Australian tour took place in 2016.

Green, joined by his full backing band, will kick off his headline run Wednesday, 1st February at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre before heading to the Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo on Tuesday, 7th February. Two days later, he’ll play a show at the Forum in Melbourne, and he’ll wrap the tour up on Monday, 13th February with a show at the Tivoli in Brisbane. Tickets are on sale next Wednesday, 2nd November from 1pm local time, with a Frontier Members pre-sale next Monday, 31st October.

City and Colour – ‘Astronaut’

In addition to his headline shows, Green will perform at all eight dates of next year’s SummerSalt festival, which will travel to Canberra, Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, Coffs Harbour and Southport early next year. Elsewhere on the lineup are Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex the Astronaut. Tickets for that are on sale now.

A Pill for Loneliness, Green’s fourth studio album under the City and Colour moniker, arrived in 2019 after being previewed with singles ‘Astronaut, ‘Strangers’, ‘Living in Lightning’ and ‘Difficult Love’. Since then, Green has kept plenty busy with other projects. In June, Alexisonfire released Otherness, their first album in 13 years. It followed on from 2009 album Old Crows/Young Cardinals, and marked their first album since reuniting in 2015.

City and Colour 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 1st February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, 7th February – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Thursday, 9th February – Forum, Melbourne

Monday, 13th February – The Tivoli, Brisbane

