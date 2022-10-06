The SummerSalt festival has announced its return for 2023. Set to take place between late January and mid February 2023, the lineup boasts a number of acclaimed local and international acts.

Headlining the festival is home-grown sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone along with Ben Harper and City And Colour. A trio of Aussie names round out the touring festival lineup: The Rubens, Alex The Astronaut, and Middle Kids.

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Santa Monica Dream’

The 2023 edition of SummerSalt will kick off in Canberra on 27th January, before heading to Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Torquay, and Coffs Harbour, before wrapping up in Southport, QLD on 12th February.

First held in 2017, SummerSalt has gained a reputation as one of the country’s premiere touring summer festivals. The upcoming event will mark the first time that the festival has welcomed international acts onto the bill, with previous years featuring names such as The Cat Empire, the Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins, The Waifs, Birds of Tokyo and more.

Dates & Venues

Friday, 27th January – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 28th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, 29th January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle, WA

Friday, 3rd February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 4th February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Sunday, 5th February – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 11th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, 12th February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport, QLD

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 13th October.

