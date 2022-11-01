CIVIC Announce New Album, Sign with Cooking Vinyl Australia

Melbourne/Naarm five-piece punk band CIVIC have shared details of their forthcoming second album. The record, titled Taken By Force, is due on Friday, 10th February 2023. It’ll be the band’s first release via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

The album’s lead single, ‘End of the Line’, is streaming now. James Gorter directed the official music video for ‘End of the Line’, which features gritty street scenes shot on Super 8.

CIVIC – ‘End of the Line’

CIVIC recorded Taken By Force in Castlemaine, regional Victoria. Radio Birdman and New Christs vocalist Rob Younger produced the album and recording engineer par excellence Mikey Young mixed and mastered the record.

Regarding ‘End of the Line’, CIVIC’s lead vocalist Jim McCullough said, “I wrote that song about a solo trip I took around Europe in my early 20s, and the anxiety of realising I had no one to protect me but myself.” McCullough said ‘End of the Line’ is an acknowledgement of one’s mortality and a reflection on the process of “finding peace in a chaotic moment that you have no control over.”

Taken By Force follows CIVIC’s 2021 debut album, Future Forecast, and the 2018 EP, New Vietnam. McCullough is joined in the band by guitarists Lewis Hodgson and Jackson Harry, bass player Roland Hlavka and drummer Matt Blach. They’ll be spruiking the new single on an upcoming Victorian tour, with dates in Melbourne, Frankston, Geelong and Belgrave.

CIVIC: Taken By Force

Dawn End Of The Line Taken By Force Fly Song Trick Of The Light Born In The Heat Neighbourhood Sadist Time Girl Wars Or Hands Of Time Blood Rushes Dusk

Available Friday, 10th February. Pre-orders open now.

CIVIC ‘End of the Line’ Single Tour

Friday, 11th November – Max Watts, Melbourne

Thursday, 15th December – Barwon Club, Geelong

Friday, 16th December – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Saturday, 17th December – Pelly Bar, Frankston

Tickets on sale now.

