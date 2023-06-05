CIVIC Announce Regional Tour in July and August

Melbourne punk outfit CIVIC have announced a string of regional tour dates through August and September. The band will kick it off at the Torquay Hotel on Friday, 28th July, before working their way up the east coast and around Queensland and finally finishing at the Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Sunday, 20th August.

The regional dates come not long after the band wrapped up their national tour in support of new album Taken By Force, which arrived in mid-Feburary. CIVIC also managed to squeeze in shows as part of Brunswick Music Festival, OK Motels Charlton, and a quick trip to the US for SXSW.

CIVIC: ‘Blood Rushes’

In mid-May the band also announced a bunch of tour dates across the US in September and October. It’ll be CIVIC’s first proper tour of the country.

Taken By Force followed the band’s 2021 debut Future Forecast, and their 2018 EP New Vietnam. Recorded in Castlemaine with producer Rob Younger, it opens with haunting air-raid sirens underscored by rattling drums.

“One night we all woke up to these emergency sirens going off, so I ran out into the paddock and recorded it on my phone,” said vocalist Jim McCullough.

“We had Lewis and Blach set up two snares across from one another and pound out a marching drumbeat at about two in the morning – the whole thing was so intense and creepy, and incredible.”

The band are also locked in to perform at Thrashville Festival in early September alongside Cog and Mammal.

CIVIC Regional Tour 2023

Friday, 28th July – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, Vic

Thursday, 03rd August – La La Las, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 04th August – Sideway, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 05th August – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 12th August – Altar, Hobart, Tas

Friday, 18th August – Solbar, Maroochydore, Qld

Saturday, 19th August – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, Qld

Sunday, 20th August – The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

Further Reading

Here’s the Lineup for Thrashville 2023: Cog, Mammal, Shady Nasty & More

Love Letter to a Record: CIVIC on Lou Reed’s ‘Transformer’

CIVIC Announce National Album Tour, Share Latest Single