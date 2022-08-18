Dayglow Follows Australian Tour With Release Of New Single ‘Deep End’

Just weeks after wrapping up his debut Australian tour, Dayglow has returned with a new single, ‘Deep End’. The new track comes just after the US musician finalised a local trek last month, playing two headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne alongside a set at Splendour In The Grass.

The new track is set to appear on Dayglow’s (that is, the musical moniker of Sloan Struble) forthcoming album, People In Motion, which is slated for release on 7th October. In typical fashion, the track provided Struble with a reminder to take risks and to jump off the metaphorical deep end, resulting in something bold and unique for the young artist.

Dayglow – ‘Deep End’

“Making ‘Deep End’ was a really revitalising experience for me,” he explained. “I had just gotten a vintage synth called an Oberheim Matrix 6, and was just having fun messing with the sounds it could make. I wasn’t giving myself any restrictions or confines of what ‘sound’ I was going for: I was just using my imagination and trying to make something that felt good and free.

“‘Deep End’ felt clean and poppy yet really raw in a strange way,” he adds. “I love electronic/dance music that feels ‘human’ and ‘alive’ — it’s such a treacherous challenge to accomplish, yet I feel like this song made the magic happen, and opened a door to the world that would become People In Motion.

“I’m still making all of these songs by myself in a spare bedroom in my house, yet something about this album just feels bigger than me and so expansive in a creative sense.”

Having first launched his Dayglow project in 2017, Struble has released two albums under the name, including 2017’s Fuzzybrain and 2021’s Harmony House. As per a press release (and indicated by the sound of ‘Deep End’), his forthcoming album is one bolstered by purity and the desire to love, eschewing conflict and drama in search of the former concepts.

People In Motion is set for release on 7th October.

Dayglow – People In Motion

Second Nature Radio Then It All Goes Away Deep End Stops Making Sense How Do You Know? Someone Else Like She Does Turn Around Talking To Light

