Rex Orange County Shares Melodic New Single, ‘Threat’

Rex Orange County has unveiled a new one-off single, ‘Threat’. The new single follows on from the release of the English musician’s fourth album, Who Cares?, in March.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Rex Orange County explained that the track is designed for fans in the northern hemisphere, with its summery themes meant to be enjoyed during the seasonal warmth. “This song was really made for August time… when it’s hot outside,” he said. “Go be outside, blast this, in the car roll ur windows down, blast this.”

Rex Orange County – ‘Threat’

‘Threat’ is a typically upbeat and melodic Rex Orange County original, showcasing Alex O’Connor’s knack for penning a catchy indie single. Working with close friends Teo Halm and Jim Reed on production, the track arrives a few days before ROC’s final show of the year, which will see O’Connor and band perform before 20,000 people in London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The acclaimed musician had been scheduled to visit Australia for a long-delayed five date tour next month. In a statement shared in early July, the musician announced that due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” he would be cancelling the majority of his 2022 tour dates, with his London show slated to be his last for 2022.