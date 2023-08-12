Died Pretty’s Ron S Peno Has Passed Away

Ron S Peno, the singer and front person for Australian rock band, Died Pretty, has died at his home in Melbourne. Died Pretty were active from the early 1980s until 2002, with Peno and guitarist Brett Myers the two mainstays. They reassembled for brief tours in 2008 and 2012, before returning to intermittent touring in 2016. Peno also performed in the Darling Downs with Kim Salmon and released a number of albums with Ron S Peno & the Superstitions.

Peno was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in February 2019 and underwent chemotherapy that same year. The band returned to the stage in 2021 but cancelled a tour earlier this year due to concerns about Peno’s and drummer Chris Welsh’s health. Peno’s bandmates released a statement confirming his passing – read the complete statement below.

Died Pretty – ‘D.C.’

WITH GREAT SADNESS

With great sadness we announce the passing of our singer Ron S Peno who left us peacefully on Friday evening in the presence of his loving wife Charity and his son Zebadiah, at his home in South Yarra, Melbourne.

For the last four and a half years as he battled cancer, Ron displayed a resolute positivity and a profound depth of character that has proved inspirational to his fellow band members, manager and many friends. In the face of adversity he was towering.

For the 40 years Ron entertained us as Died Pretty’s frontman he was never less than always charismatic. He has provided warm and enduring memories for those who shared the stage with him and for his audience. For many he is the soundtrack of their lives. He leaves us a legacy of extraordinary recordings that will continue to be treasured into the future.

Our hearts go out to Charity, Zebadiah and all his family and friends at this time. Ron will be sorely missed. The world will be a smaller place without him.

Ron’s family and Died Pretty would like to thank his medical team at St Vincent’s Hospital, the Calvary Bethlehem palliative care team, Support Act and everyone who made a donation or sent a message of love during Ron’s time of need.

– DIED PRETTY

