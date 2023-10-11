Beloved New Zealand comedian Cal Wilson has died at the age of 53. Wilson’s death was announced on her social media accounts earlier today; the statement says that the comedian passed away at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred hospital following a short illness.

“We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends in hospital after a short illness,” the statement read. “Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.”

The comedian, who moved to Australia in the early 2000s, was a constant on the comedy circuit – appearing regularly on shows like Spicks & Specks and Good News Week. Recently she was a co-host on the Great Australian Bake Off; the show was in production when Wilson was admitted to hospital, the ABC reports.

Comedians and other public figures have paid tribute to Wilson on Instagram. “I can’t believe what I’m reading,” wrote TV personality Grant Denyer. “How unbelievably sad. The most tender, kind, generous and talented performer I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside. This is devastating. Her poor family. Love you Cal… thanks for everything. You are very special.”

“Oh Cal, what utterly devastating news,” wrote Myf Warhurst, who appeared alongside Wilson many times on Spicks & Specks. “What a joy it was to be in her magnificent orbit over the years. My love to all who love her.”

In 2023 a portrait of Wilson, painted by artist Andrea Huelin, won the prestigious Packing Room prize.

