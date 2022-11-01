Ed Sheeran Support Act Maisie Peters Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

One of the UK’s most buzzed-about rising talents Maisie Peters is paying us a visit for the very first time. Not only is the shooting star pop artist supporting the great Ed Sheeran on his monumental Mathematics Australian tour, she’s also announced her own headlining run to boot.

The 21-year-old pop prodigy will be performing five intimate headline shows for fans in Byron Bay, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in February 2023.

Maisie Peters – ‘Not Another Rockstar’

That’s of course in addition to warming up stadium-sized crowds for Sheeran at his nine Australian shows, alongside our very own Budjerah.

Maisie Peters hails from West-Sussex UK and has earned a whopping 845 million streams to date worldwide, 37 million of those in Australia. She’s signed to Sheeran’s own Gingerbread Records label and has recently completed 54 shows supporting Sheeran across the UK and Europe, with five more dates confirmed for North America in 2023, alongside the Australian dates.

Catch all the details below.

Maise Peters 2023 Australian Headlining Tour Dates

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 2nd November (12pm AEDT)

Thursday, 16th February – ​The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW, 18+ – Oztix

Tuesday, 21st February – Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane, QLD, ​18+ – ​Moshtix

Tuesday, 28th February – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW, 18+ – ​Moshtix

Saturday, 4th March – ​Prince Of Wales, Melbourne, VIC, 18+ – Oztix

Saturday, 11th March – Freo.Social, Perth, WA, 18+ – ​Moshtix

Supporting Ed Sheeran

Friday 17 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 18 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 19 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (Lic/AA)

Friday 24 Feburary – Accor Stadium, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Saturday 25 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Thursday 2 March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Lic/AA)

Friday 3 March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Lic/AA)

Tuesday 7 March – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Lic/AA)

Sunday 12 March – Optus Stadium, Perth (Lic/AA)

