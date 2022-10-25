Budjerah And Maisie Peters To Support Ed Sheeran On Australian Tour

Ed Sheeran has confirmed the support artists to join him on his upcoming Australian stadium tour in February and March 2023.

Both Budjerah and UK artist Maisie Peters have been enjoying significant breakthrough streaks of their own in recent years and now they’ll be playing on arguably some of their biggest stages event, supporting the British superstar. The upcoming stadium tour for Sheeran is being touted as one of the biggest touring events to hit both Australia and New Zealand. A significant portion of the tour dates have sold out already, with remaining tickets likely to fly as the New Year and the tour itself approaches.

Ed Sheeran – ‘2Step (Budjerah Remix)’

Budjerah and Sheeran already have history, with the Australian R&B star featuring on the remix for Sheeran’s track ‘2Step’. It’s an exciting time for Budjerah who, after taking out the ARIA Breakthrough Artist Award in 2021, has been continuing to impress live and work on new music. His sophomore EP Conversations further certified him as a formidable and important voice in Australian R&B.

For Peters, the tour will mark her first ever Australian shows. The 21 year old has also been supporting Sheeran across 54 dates throughout the U.K. and Europe, and will join him on his North American tour, also in 2023. Peters is signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Records stable and has been making strides with her own music, clocking over 37 million streams in Australia alone. Not too bad for an artist yet to perform in the country, Peters will be bringing her acclaimed debut album, You Signed Up For This, to fans out here who have been hanging out to finally witness it live.

Maisie Peters – ‘Psycho’

Check out the full list of tour dates below and access more information courtesy of Frontier Touring.

Ed Sheeran Australian Tour Dates 2023

with Budjerah and Maisie Peters

Friday 17 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 18 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 19 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (Lic/AA)

Friday 24 Feburary – Accor Stadium, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Saturday 25 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Thursday 2 March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Lic/AA)

Friday 3 March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Lic/AA)

Tuesday 7 March – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Lic/AA)

Sunday 12 March – Optus Stadium, Perth (Lic/AA)

